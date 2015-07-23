FDA does not support marketing application for Sunesis Pharma's cancer drug

July 23 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not support the filing of a regulatory application for its experimental cancer drug, sending the company’s shares down 60 percent in after-market trading.

The drug, vosaroxin, failed a late-stage trial in October.

The FDA asked the company for more clinical evidence to support its marketing application, Sunesis said.

Sunesis’ shares fell to $1.40 in extended trading. The stock closed at $3.47 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)