Sunesis's cancer drug fails late-stage trial
October 6, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Sunesis's cancer drug fails late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals said its experimental cancer drug did not meet its main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer.

Shares of the company slumped 55 percent to $3 in premarket trading on Monday.

The overall survival rate of patients given the drug, vosaroxin, was not statistically significant compared to patents who were given a placebo, Sunesis said.

Both vosaroxin and the placebo were given along with chemotherapy agent cytarabine. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

