FDA approves first dermal filler to treat acne scarring
January 6, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves first dermal filler to treat acne scarring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first dermal filler to treat scarring caused by acne, the most common skin disorder in the United States afflicting 40-50 million people.

Bellafill, developed by privately held Suneva Medical Inc, has been developed to treat moderate to severe acne scars on the cheeks of patients over the age of 21.

A cure for acne has long eluded drug developers. And from topical gels to lasers, nothing so far has satisfactorily treated scarring that affects up to 95 percent of acne sufferers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a laser treatment for acne scarring in July, but adoption for this kind of therapy is limited by its high cost, associated pain, and the need for repeat treatments. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
