(Corrects second paragraph to say filed for IPO in June, not last month)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Payment services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc said it would buy financial software maker SunGard Data Systems Inc for $9.1 billion, including debt.

SunGard filed with U.S. regulators in June for an initial public offering.

Fidelity expects to refinance SunGard’s debt, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)