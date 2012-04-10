FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Hung Kai's Kwok brothers return to HK's ICAC-local TV
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 6 years

Sun Hung Kai's Kwok brothers return to HK's ICAC-local TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The billionaire brothers of Hong Kong property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties returned to the city’s Independent Commission Against Corruption on Tuesday morning, according to Cable Television.

It was the second time in two weeks that the brothers have been called in to Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency.

The investigation into Raymond and Thomas Kwok, co-chairmen of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, is the biggest case launched by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) since it was set up in 1974 to root out graft. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.