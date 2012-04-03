FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 3, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

Sun Hung Kai co-chairmen to speak to media on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - The billionaire brothers and co-chairmen of Hong Kong property company Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, who were arrested last week on suspicion of corruption, will speak to reporters at 3:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), an official at the company’s media department told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) arrested Raymond and Thomas Kwok in the agency’s biggest investigation since it was set up in 1974 to root out what was seen as widespread corruption in the government and police.

The two brothers will make a statement to the media, their first media appearance since last week’s arrest, at the ground floor of the company’s headquarters, the official said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

