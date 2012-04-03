FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Hung Kai's Raymond Kwok says he and Thomas did "nothing wrong"
April 3, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

Sun Hung Kai's Raymond Kwok says he and Thomas did "nothing wrong"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Raymond Kwok, the billionaire co-chairman of Hong Kong property company Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, said he and his brother Thomas did nothing wrong, in their first public appearance since being arrested last week on suspicion of corruption.

“I hope the results of the investigation will prove we are innocent,” Raymond said, speaking on the ground floor of the company’s Wan Chai headquarters, with more than 200 journalists crowded in the main lobby.

Last week, Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) arrested Raymond and Thomas Kwok, as well as Sun Hung Kai adviser and close family friend, Rafael Hui, a former No.2 Hong Kong government official.

Sun Hung Kai is a family-run conglomerate founded by the Kwok’s father. The company owns phone, trash and bus businesses in Hong Kong, and is also Asia’s largest property developer.

Dressed in suits and ties, Raymond and Thomas each delivered short, prepared statements regarding the company’s ability to overcome the obstacles it has faced in recent days.

After the prepared statements, Raymond said he could not comment on the investigation. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)

