FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huge Hong Kong plot sold to Sun Hung Kai for only $890 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 11, 2012 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

Huge Hong Kong plot sold to Sun Hung Kai for only $890 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties , Asia’s largest property developer by market value, agreed to pay HK$6.9 billion ($889.8 million) for a huge waterfront plot in Hong Kong, a price far less than the market had expected.

Hong Kong’s Lands Department said in a release that the site, located at Java Road and Tin Chiu Street in the city’s North Point district, would go to Choice Win Limited on a 50-year land grant. A Sun Hung Kai Spokeswoman confirmed that the site will go to the company.

The waterfront area, on Hong Kong island’s northern edge along Victoria Harbour, has a site area of 23,400 square metres and is designated for non-industrial purposes.

Three real estate agencies had told Reuters they expected the site to fetch between HK$8.15 billion and HK$8.47 billion.

Hong Kong’s residential and commercial property markets, among the world’s most expensive, has seen parts of the sector hit by China’s economic slowdown.

On Monday, Hong Kong’s subway operator MTR Corp withdrew its tender of a site on top of a railway station in the New Territories after bids from three major developers came in below expectation.

$1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Annemarie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.