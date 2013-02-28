FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Hung Kai Properties H1 underlying profit falls 1.9 pct, beats estimates
February 28, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 5 years

Sun Hung Kai Properties H1 underlying profit falls 1.9 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , the world’s second-largest property company by market value, posted an underlying profit of HK$11.5 billion ($1.5 billion) for the fiscal first half, beating analysts’ estimates.

A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast an underlying profit of HK$10.64 billion for the fiscal first half ended December.

The results were 1.9 percent lower compared to a year earlier, when the company booked an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion.

Sun Hung Kai, whose billionaire co-chairmen are facing charges in an alleged bribery case in Hong Kong, reported its best ever underlying profit of HK$21.7 billion for the 2012 fiscal year that ended in June. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

