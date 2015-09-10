FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai full-year underlying profit falls 7.5 pct
September 10, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai full-year underlying profit falls 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties posted full-year profits in line with estimates as strong home sales offset fewer project launches and asset disposals, Hong Kong’s largest property developer said after markets closed on Thursday.

Sun Hung Kai, which has a market value of HK$287 billion, said underlying profit was HK$19.8 billion ($2.55 billion) in the fiscal year ended June 30, down from HK$21.4 billion a year earlier.

The underlying profit meets a forecast of HK$20 billion by 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates, which narrows predictions to top-rated analysts.

Sun Hung Kai recorded contracted property sales of HK$32 billion in Hong Kong, one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world, and HK$5.8 billion in China during the past 12 months, exceeding its HK$32 billion target for Hong Kong and China in the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

The company’s shares closed 0.8 percent lower ahead of the results, versus the benchmark’s 2.6-percent decline.

$1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

