Sun Hung Kai execs questioned, shares suspended-reports

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Asia’s largest property developer by market value, were suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, as was trading in two of its subsidiaries.

Local media, citing unidentified sources, reported that Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the brothers who head the developer, had been invited to assist Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), in an investigation.

Government-backed broadcaster RTHK and Cable TV said the brothers had been called in to the ICAC together with Rafael Hui, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary. Hui has worked as a special adviser to Sun Hung Kai.

There was no suggestion in the reports of any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for Sun Hung Kai said the company had no further information.

The trading suspensions came 10 days after a senior executive at the home and office builder was questioned in Hong Kong as part of an investigation into suspected bribery.

Sun Hung Kai joint chairmen Raymond and Thomas Kwok have, at $18.3 billion, the second-biggest family fortune in Hong Kong, according to Forbes magazine, behind only Asia’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, founder of rival developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) .

On Thursday, the Hong Kong stock exchange also suspended trading in mobile phone company SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings and data-centre company SUNeVision Holdings Ltd, ahead of what the companies said was a potentially price-sensitive announcement.

Sun Hung Kai was down 1.51 percent before the suspension, while SUNeVision was down 0.88 percent. SmarTone had been trading up 2.2 percent before trading was halted. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Nick Macfie)