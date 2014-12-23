FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Sun Hung Kai Properties co-chairman sentenced to 5 years for graft
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-Sun Hung Kai Properties co-chairman sentenced to 5 years for graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Former co-chairman of Hong Kong-listed developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Thomas Kwok, was sentenced to five years in jail and a HK$500,000 ($64,440) fine on Tuesday for corruption in the city’s highest profile graft case.

Billionaire Thomas Kwok, 63, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office. His younger brother, Raymond Kwok, also co-chairman of the city’s largest developer, was cleared of all charges.

Thomas Kwok, who resigned as chairman and managing director after the verdicts were delivered, will appeal against his conviction, Sun Hung Kai said in a statement last Friday. ($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Lizzie Ko and Donny Kwok; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.