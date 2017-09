(Refile to fix link of source text)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says revises 2014 outlook to net profit of 780.7-836.5 million yuan ($124.92-133.85 million) versus net loss of 1.0-1.2 billion yuan previously

