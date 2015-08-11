FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of China's Suning jump 10 pct after Alibaba tie-up
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Shares of China's Suning jump 10 pct after Alibaba tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese home appliance retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd surged by the maximum 10 percent limit on Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would invest $4.6 billion in the company.

Shares of the firm jumped to 15.17 yuan in early trade, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain for the main Shenzhen index where it is listed. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Suning’s rival, GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, also jumped 10 percent.

The investment by Alibaba represents its biggest step yet towards integrating online and store-based shopping.

Reporting By Donny Kwok, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin

