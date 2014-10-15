FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suning Universal to boost unit's registered capital, sees Jan-Sept profit down
October 15, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Suning Universal to boost unit's registered capital, sees Jan-Sept profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to boost cultural unit’s registered capital to 500 million yuan (81.62 million US dollar) from 100 million yuan

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit down 90.4-96.8 percent y/y at 20-60 million yuan

* Says expects 2014 net profit up 30-70 percent y/y at 633.4-828.3 million yuan on booking of previous property sales in Q4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sPLlqL; bit.ly/ZD7qNq; bit.ly/1w7H9DE

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1256 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

