BRIEF-Suning Universal to boost unit's registered capital, sees Jan-Sept profit down

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to boost cultural unit’s registered capital to 500 million yuan (81.62 million US dollar) from 100 million yuan

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit down 90.4-96.8 percent y/y at 20-60 million yuan

* Says expects 2014 net profit up 30-70 percent y/y at 633.4-828.3 million yuan on booking of previous property sales in Q4

