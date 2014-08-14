BRIEF-Sun International sees FY HEPS between 23 pct and 28 pct lower

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Over past six months group has experienced an improvement in casino trading at its South African operations with gaming revenue up 6%

* Basic and headline EPS for year ended 30 June 2014 are expected to be between 23% and 28% lower than 764 cents per share of prior year

* Ebitda increased by 16% in second half and 5% for year

* Diluted adjusted headline EPS expected to be between 5% and 10% lower than 715 cents per share of prior year