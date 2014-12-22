FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sun International completes strategic tie-up with Minor International
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
December 22, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International completes strategic tie-up with Minor International

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Sun International’s proposed partnership with a strategic international hotel operator in its African assets

* All conditions precedent to transaction have now been fulfilled, save for certain of regulatory conditions to Namibia component of transaction, which is taking longer than expected

* Parties have also decided to delay implementation of Swaziland component of transaction

* Original terms have now been amended to allow transaction to be implemented without Swaziland component of transaction

* Original terms have now been amended to allow transaction to be implemented without that portion of Namibia-component of transaction which remains subject to regulatory approval

* Transaction has become unconditional and will now be implemented in so far as it does not relate to Swaziland and excluded portion of Namibia- component of transaction

* A further announcement will be released by sun international to inform shareholders once balance of transaction is to be implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.