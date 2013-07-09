FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun International plans $300 mln gaming complex in Pretoria
July 9, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Sun International plans $300 mln gaming complex in Pretoria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s second-largest casino operator Sun International Ltd plans to build a $300 million entertainment complex in the Pretoria region, it said on Tuesday.

Sun International, which plans to shut down another casino in the region, will build a casino, hotel, conference centre and an indoor facility for concerts.

The development, which could take 36 months to complete, is subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

