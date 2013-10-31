FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 4,000 Sun International staff to go on strike - Cosatu
October 31, 2013

More than 4,000 Sun International staff to go on strike - Cosatu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - More than 4,000 employees of South African hotel and casino chain Sun International will go on strike from Friday, a union representing the staff said.

“Unresolved issues include wages, night shift allowances, increase of working hours for the equivalent of permanent part-time employees, increase in the housing subsidy and extension of bargaining categories,” the COSATU union said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

