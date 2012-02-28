FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Life sells C$800 mln medium-term notes-term sheet
February 28, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 6 years

Sun Life sells C$800 mln medium-term notes-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial on Tuesday sold C$800 million ($800 million) of fixed-floating rate medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue bears an initial coupon rate of 4.38 percent and was priced at 99.978 to yield 4.385 percent or 297 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

After March 2, 2017, the notes convert to a floating-rate issue with a final maturity date of March 2, 2022.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

