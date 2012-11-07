FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Life swings to 3rd-quarter profit on investment results
November 7, 2012

Sun Life swings to 3rd-quarter profit on investment results

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial swung back to a third-quarter profit due to better results from the insurer’s investments, it said on Wednesday.

Sun Life, Canada’s No. 3 life insurer, earned a net C$383 million ($384.63 million), or 64 Canadian cents a share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30.

That compared to a year-earlier loss of C$621 million, or C$1.07 a share, a year earlier, when the company’s results were derailed by the impact of weak markets.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 63 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

