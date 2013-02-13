FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life Financial rebounds to profit in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Sun Life Financial rebounds to profit in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial, Canada’s No. 3 insurer, said on Wednesday it rebounded to a fourth-quarter profit from a year-before loss, helped by strong performance from investments.

The Toronto-based company earned C$395 million ($394.03 million), or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a year-before loss of C$525 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share, which was due to an accounting charge.

On an operating basis, Sun Life earned 76 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected a profit of 63 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.