FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life Financial takes net loss on U.S. annuities sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Sun Life Financial takes net loss on U.S. annuities sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial, Canada’s No. 3 life insurer, said on Wednesday it fell to a third-quarter net loss due to charges related to the sale earlier this year of its U.S. annuities business.

Sun Life lost a net C$520 million ($499.30 million), or 84 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a year-before profit of C$383 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share.

Its operating income from continuing operations, which excludes the impact of the annuities sale among other things, was C$422 million, or 69 Canadian cents a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.