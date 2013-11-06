FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sun Life books loss on U.S. annuities sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sun Life books loss on U.S. annuities sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Takes C$844 mln charge on U.S. annuities sale

* Operating profit tops estimates

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial, Canada’s No. 3 life insurer, said on Wednesday it fell to a third-quarter net loss due to charges related to the sale of its U.S. annuities business, but operating profit topped estimates.

Toronto-based Sun Life took a C$844 million loss on the annuities business, which it sold during the quarter as part of a push to reduce its exposure to uncertain stock markets and interest rates.

On a net basis, Sun Life lost C$520 million ($499.30 million), or 84 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a year-before profit of C$383 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share.

Excluding the impact of the sale, operating income was C$422 million, or 69 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-earlier C$459 million, or 77 Canadian cents a share.

The results beat analysts’ expectations of a profit of 64 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sun Life has spent the last several quarters working to reduce its market exposure through hedging and re-aligning its business.

Operating income was reduced by C$111 million due in part to assumption changes related to insurance contract liabilities, compared to a year-earlier gain of C$164 million.

Premiums and deposits on a continuing operations basis rose to C$32.9 billion from C$26.1 billion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services, Canada’s No. 4 insurer, reported a stronger-than-expected profit of C$105.8 million, or C$1.07 a share, up from a year-before profit of C$103.3 million, or C$1.09 a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.