Sun Life profit boosted by restructuring gain
February 12, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Sun Life profit boosted by restructuring gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc, Canada’s No. 3 life insurer, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit rose 39 percent, helped by a C$290 million gain related to the restructuring of internal reinsurance arrangements.

Net profit was C$550 million ($500.52 million), or 90 Canadian cents a share, during the quarter, up from C$395 million, or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

On a continuing operations basis, which excludes the impact of the sale of Sun Life’s U.S. annuities business last year, operating income was C$642 million, up from C$333 million a year earlier.

