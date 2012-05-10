UPDATE 1-Sun Life CEO sees fit with ING's Asian assets

* ING selling Asian insurance and investment businesses

* Sun Life sees rapid growth in Asia, eyeing acquisitions

* CEO says would raise equity for larger deal

By Cameron French

TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc sees a fit with the Asian assets of big Dutch financial services firm ING Groep NV, and would be willing to issue stock to finance a large acquisition, the Canadian life insurer’s chief executive said on Thursday.

ING said in January it plans to sell its Asian insurance and investment businesses. The assets could be sold in separate deals and could raise in the neighborhood of $6.5 billion, sources have said.

Sun Life, Canada’s No. 3 insurer, has an increasing presence in Asia and has targeted strong growth in the region.

“We’re looking at all kinds of things around the world, and I would tell you they (ING assets) fit into the (growth plan),” CEO Dean Connor told reporters after Sun Life’s annual shareholder meeting in Toronto.

“We’re looking at a number of things in Asia in the United states and asset management and so on,” he said.

Connor, who took over the reins at Sun Life from longtime CEO Donald Stewart late last year, unveiled a plan in March that included a focus on Asian growth and wealth management, while pulling out of certain money-losing businesses in the United States.

Sun Life’s profits have been hit by volatile stock markets and bond yields over the past three years, pulling the company’s shares down 60 percent from pre-crisis highs in 2007.

But Connor said the company would be unafraid to sell equity to finance a large acquisition, noting that while Sun Life’s stock is down, so are the prices of assets that would be acquired. He also said institutional investors support the company’s growth plans.

“We have enough firepower to finance smaller acquisitions, and if we came to a place where we wanted to do a larger acquisition, we’d have to raise some new capital,” he said.

Also on Thursday, Sun Life said its first-quarter profit rose 56 percent, due largely to rebounding stock markets and bond yields in the quarter.

The company’s shares were up 1.2 percent at C$22.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange late on Thursday morning.