FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vekselberg vehicle says making mandatory takeover bid for Sulzer
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 3, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Vekselberg vehicle says making mandatory takeover bid for Sulzer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A vehicle linked to Russian billionaire’s Viktor Vekselberg said on Monday it is launching a mandatory takeover offer for Sulzer at 99.20 Swiss francs ($102.79) per share after its existing holding hit the level required to make a public bid.

Renova, an investment vehicle set up by Vekselberg, said it wants to maintain Sulzer’s existing ownership structure where the majority of shares are held by independent shareholders.

“Renova has no intention to take Sulzer private. Renova wants Sulzer to remain a strong publicly listed company.”

The investor said the offer price is the minimum required by Swiss securities law. ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.