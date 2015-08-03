Vekselberg vehicle says making mandatory takeover bid for Sulzer

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A vehicle linked to Russian billionaire’s Viktor Vekselberg said on Monday it is launching a mandatory takeover offer for Sulzer at 99.20 Swiss francs ($102.79) per share after its existing holding hit the level required to make a public bid.

Renova, an investment vehicle set up by Vekselberg, said it wants to maintain Sulzer’s existing ownership structure where the majority of shares are held by independent shareholders.

“Renova has no intention to take Sulzer private. Renova wants Sulzer to remain a strong publicly listed company.”

The investor said the offer price is the minimum required by Swiss securities law. ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs)