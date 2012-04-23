FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia refinery would run Bakken, syncrude-source
April 23, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Philadelphia refinery would run Bakken, syncrude-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Refiner Sunoco Inc and private equity firm Carlyle Group are planning to revive the fortunes of the 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia by running about half of it on crude from North Dakota and Canada, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The two firms, which earlier on Monday confirmed exclusive negotiations to give Carlyle a majority stake in the plant, would run about 150,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude from North Dakota and syncrude from Canada, the source said. Earlier test runs with Bakken crude and have been successful.

“It is the closest to Brent,” said the source, about the similar quality to the North Sea benchmark which has been run at the refinery for many years. Bakken crude trades at about a $20 discount to Brent, trade sources said.

