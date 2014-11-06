Sunoco Logistics to invest $2.5 bln in natural gas liquids project

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in a project that will transport and process natural gas liquids from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale field and Ohio’s Utica shale field.

The second phase of Mariner East project will move propane, ethane and other natural gas liquids (NGLs) from the shales to Sunoco’s Marcus Hook facility in Pennsylvania, where the liquids will be processed, stored and distributed to various markets.

Mariner East 2 is expected to have an initial capacity of 275,000 barrels of NGLs per day. Mariner East 1, which is expected to begin propane service by the end of 2014, has a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.

Mariner East 2 is expected to be operational by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)