UPDATE 1-Sunoco Logistics Partners to build Marcellus NGL line

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners said on Wednesday that it will build its Mariner East natural gas liquids pipeline to connect producing areas in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania to its Marcus Hook processing facility, after a successful open season on the line.

Binding commitments were agreed for the whole capacity of the pipeline that will transport up to 70,000 barrels per day of liquids from western Pennsylvania by the second half of 2014, Sunoco said on a statement.

Mariner East will be able to transport propane in its first phase as well as both ethane and propane by the first half of 2015, providing an outlet for increased NGL production in the state, Sunoco said.