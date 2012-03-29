Phila refinery on track to idle in July if no buyer-Sunoco

* Sunoco says has interested buyers for Philadelphia refinery

* Sunoco says will shut plant in July if no buyers

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc. said on Thursday it continues to talk with prospective buyers for its 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia but will shut down the plant in July as planned if it is not sold.

“We’re still talking to interested parties. If a suitable transaction can’t be completed, we intend to idle the main processing units at Philadelphia by July 2012,” said Thomas Golembeski, a company spokesman.

Sunoco is looking to exit the refining business where it has been losing money, the company said. It shuttered its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook in 2011 and is looking at options for the site, including turning it into a terminal for gasoline and diesel for Sunoco Logistics, its pipeline and terminal arm.

Most Northeastern refineries are designed to run only light, sweet crude oil imported from Europe and Africa, and priced at a premium to other crude oils which cuts profit margins.

The Philadelphia refinery is one of the three regional plants in a 12-mile radius slated for closure. In addition to Marcus Hook, ConocoPhillips idled its 185,000 bpd Trainer refinery, about a mile away in late September.

Sunoco has said that if the Philadelphia refinery, the nation’s longest continuously operating plant, is not sold by July 2012, it will be closed down.

That will cut the region’s refinery capacity in half leaving the Northeast vulnerable to supply disruptions, according to the Energy Information Administration.

On Wednesday, ConocoPhilips pushed back the deadline for permanently idling Trainer by two months to May 31 from the end of March.

“Due to recent interest from potential buyers, we are extending the sales process deadline to the end of May to allow more time for discussions to take place,” said Rich Johnson, a spokesman for the company.