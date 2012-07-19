UPDATE 1-Sunoco Logistics launches pipeline open season

HOUSTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP on Thursday announced a binding open season for a new pipeline project to transport refined products to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania markets from the U.S. Midwest.

The Allegheny Access Pipeline project is expected to have an initial capacity of 85,000 barrels per day, expandable up to 110,000 bpd, using a combination of existing and new assets. Startup is slated for the first half of 2014.

Sunoco Logistics President Michael J. Hennigan said the pipeline would give Midwest refiners and marketers cost-effective access to those markets and enable steady supplies of refined products to the Pittsburgh area.

Sunoco Pipeline LP and private Ohio pipeline operator Inland Corp commenced the open season on Thursday to last through Aug. 20. An open season involves soliciting shippers to determine if they would use the pipeline.