Sunoco says Permian Express crude line project on track
April 4, 2013 / 8:05 PM / in 4 years

Sunoco says Permian Express crude line project on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said on Thursday it still expected the first phase of its West Texas-Nederland crude oil pipeline project to begin operations in the second quarter of this year.

For its Permian Express project, Sunoco is reversing the flow of an existing pipeline to carry crude from the Permian Basin to refineries in the Houston area. The initial capacity is expected to be 90,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“We remain on schedule for phase one with a second quarter start up. This would be the 90,000 barrels per day with a target of increasing to 150,000 barrels a day at the end of the year or early next year. We remain on schedule,” a Sunoco spokesman said.

Sunoco plans a second phase that would carry an additional 200,000 bpd. The company said it would next give an update on the project during its quarterly results. That date has not yet been made public.

