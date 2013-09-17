UPDATE 1-Sunoco launches open season for Permian Express expansion

HOUSTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will launch an open season on Wednesday to gauge shipper interest in an expansion of its Permian Express crude oil pipeline system, the company said on Tuesday.

The proposed Phase II expansion would add 200,000 barrels per day of capacity to the first phase of the Permian Express system, which runs from Wichita Falls to Nederland, Texas. The first phase ramped up to 90,000 bpd in June and will reach 150,000 bpd by late 2013, Sunoco said.

The second phase will originate at Midland, Garden City and Colorado City in West Texas and connect to multiple pipelines operated by Sunoco and other companies to move Permian Basin crude oil to markets and refineries in the Midwest and on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Sunoco said.

The second phase will involve construction of 300 miles to 400 miles of new pipeline, pending shipper interest. The expansion would start up in the second quarter of 2015.

Sunoco did not release a cost estimate for the second phase.