UPDATE 1-Sunoco Logistics announces new pipeline project
June 20, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sunoco Logistics announces new pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Energy logistics provider Sunoco Logistics Partners LP announced a new pipeline to increase flow of crude oil from west Texas to Gulf Coast markets.

The Wichita Falls-to-Nederland Permian Express pipeline will have a capacity of about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), and will be expandable to about 350,000 bpd, Sunoco said.

The first phase of the project, with an initial capacity of 90,000 bpd, is expected to start operations within six to nine months. It will likely reach full capacity within 12 to 18 months, the company said.

In April, Sunoco announced open season for crude oil shippers on a new pipeline from fields in west Texas to its crude terminal in Nederland.

