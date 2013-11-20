BRIEF-SunoCo Logistics enters into a $1.5 bln credit agreement

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP : * Entered into a new five year, $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit

agreement - SEC filing * New credit facility includes “accordion” feature,under which total commitment

may be extended to $2.25 billion * Marketing lp terminated $200 million former hedged inventory facility and

operating partnership terminated $350 million credit facility * No penalties or prepayment premiums were incurred in connection with early

termination * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage