FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SunOpta to restructure some units, cut 6 pct jobs
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-SunOpta to restructure some units, cut 6 pct jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - SunOpta Inc said it will restructure some of its underperforming segments and cut about 6 percent of its workforce.

The Toronto-based organic food processor said it will shut down its fruit segment and create a new consumer products group to focus on non-grains based consumer packaged goods.

SunOpta expects to incur severance costs of about $500,000 during the first half of 2012, but sees the realignment helping it save $3 million, before tax, annually.

The company expects to post a net loss of 11 cents per share in the fourth-quarter, and take a non-cash charge of about $8.6 million, or 13 cents a share.

In the last two reported quarters SunOpta has posted a drop in profits as margins have been squeezed.

Shares of SunOpta, which will report its fourth-quarter results on March 6, closed at C$5.27 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.