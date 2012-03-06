FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SunOpta posts 4th-qtr loss on charges
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2012 / 10:47 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-SunOpta posts 4th-qtr loss on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc posted a quarterly loss, as it took a write-downs charge on some of its assets and inventories.

For the fourth quarter, net loss from continuing operations was $4.2 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $2.6 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

SunOpta, which has a 66.4 percent stake in Opta Minerals Inc , said revenue rose 12 percent to $258.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

The quarterly earnings included a non-cash charge of about $8.7 million after tax related to the write-downs, the company said in a statement.

In late February, the company said it will restructure some of its underperforming segments and shed about 6 percent of its workforce.

Shares of the company, which have lost 36 percent of their value in last nine months, closed at C$5.10 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.