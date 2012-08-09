FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunopta 2nd-qtr profit rises on strong sales
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Sunopta 2nd-qtr profit rises on strong sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc’s second-quarter profit rose 84 percent on strong growth in the sales of packaged food and higher revenue from a subsidiary.

Net income attributable to SunOpta rose to $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter from $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

SunOpta, which has a 66.2 percent stake in Opta Minerals Inc , said revenue rose 2.6 percent to $282.3 million.

Shares of Brampton, Ontario-based SunOpta, which has a market cap of C$335.8 million, closed at C$5.09 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.