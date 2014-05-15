FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Sun Pharma settles Novartis lawsuit over leukemia drug
May 15, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

India's Sun Pharma settles Novartis lawsuit over leukemia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it was allowed to launch a generic version of Novartis’ leukemia drug Gleevec in the United States on Feb. 1, 2016, under a settlement agreement between the two companies.

The other terms of the agreement are confidential, Sun Pharma said in a statement on Thursday.

Sun Pharma’s subsidiary holds a tentative approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of Gleevec. As per IMS data, Gleevec had annual sales of about $2 billion in the United States, Sun said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

