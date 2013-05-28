FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Sun Pharma sees 18-20 pct sales growth in FY 2013/14
May 28, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

India's Sun Pharma sees 18-20 pct sales growth in FY 2013/14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , India’s No. 3 drugmaker by sales, expects revenue growth of 18-20 percent for the current fiscal year ending March 2014, its managing director said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker plans to spend 8 billion rupees ($144 million) on capital expenditure and file about 25 generic drug applications for approval in the United States, Dilip Shanghvi said during a conference call.

Sun Pharma earlier reported a 23.4 percent rise in net profit during the fourth-quarter ended March to 10.12 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.56 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anand Basu)

