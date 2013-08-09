India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 loss of nearly $210 mln

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's top drugmaker by market value, reported a net loss of 12.76 billion rupees ($209.64 million) for the June quarter, due to a provision for settling a patent suit, it said on Friday. The Mumbai-based company said net sales rose 31 percent to 34.82 billion rupees for the first quarter ended June 30. Sun Pharma, along with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd , has to pay Pfizer Inc $2.15 billion to settle a patent suit related to marketing generic versions of its acid-reflux drug Protonix. ($1 = 60.8650 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)