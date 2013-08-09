FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 loss of nearly $210 mln
August 9, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 loss of nearly $210 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, India's top drugmaker by market value, reported a net
loss of 12.76 billion rupees ($209.64 million) for the June
quarter, due to a provision for settling a patent suit, it said
on Friday.
    The Mumbai-based company said net sales rose 31 percent to
34.82 billion rupees for the first quarter ended June 30.
    Sun Pharma, along with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
 , has to pay Pfizer Inc $2.15 billion
to settle a patent suit related to marketing generic versions of
its acid-reflux drug Protonix.  
 
($1 = 60.8650 rupees)

 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

