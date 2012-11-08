FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Sun Pharma Q2 net falls 46.5 pct on Protonix provision
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 8, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

India's Sun Pharma Q2 net falls 46.5 pct on Protonix provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly net profit after it set aside 5.84 billion rupees ($108.02 million) towards a possible compensation in a patent dispute case related to drug Protonix.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker said consolidated net profit fell to 3.2 billion rupees during fiscal second quarter ended September from 5.98 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales rose 40.2 percent to 26.57 billion rupees.

Analysts had estimated the net profit at 7.68 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 54.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.