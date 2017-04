April 5 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic alternatives for its yieldco joint venture with First Solar .

Separately, First Solar said it was looking to sell its stake in the venture, 8point3 Energy Partners.

So-called yieldcos are publicly traded entities that house solar and wind projects sold to them by their parent companies, and third-party entities. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)