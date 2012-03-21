FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SunPower appoints Boynton as CFO
March 21, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-SunPower appoints Boynton as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker SunPower Corp named company insider Charles Boynton as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Boynton, who joined SunPower in June 2010, was named acting CFO earlier this month, taking over from Dennis Arriola, whose departure was announced in November as part of a reorganization.

Prior to joining SunPower, Boynton was chief financial officer for ServiceSource International.

The San Jose, California-based company, like its competitors, has been hit by a steep drop in solar panel prices and its shares have lost more than half of their value in the last one year.

SunPower shares closed at $6.86 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

