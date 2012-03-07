FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SunPower names insider as acting CFO
March 7, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-SunPower names insider as acting CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Names Charles Boynton as acting CFO

* CFO Dennis Arriola’s departure announced last year

March 7 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker SunPower Corp named company insider Charles Boynton as its acting finance head to replace Dennis Arriola, whose departure was announced in November as part of a reorganization.

Boynton, 44, who was a vice-president at the company, has taken over the new responsibility effective March 6, SunPower said in a statement.

Sunpower, majority-owned by French oil company Total SA , had said CFO Arriola will leave in March, while some other executives will take on expanded roles that will break down its management structure by region and enable faster decision-making.

The San Jose, California-based company, like its competitors, has been hit hard by a steep drop in solar panel prices and its shares have lost more than half of their value in the last one year.

The stock closed at $6.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

