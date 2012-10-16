FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunpower to streamline Philippines ops, cut 900 jobs
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Sunpower to streamline Philippines ops, cut 900 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker SunPower Corp said it will restructure its Philippines manufacturing operations and cut about 900 jobs, citing challenging industry conditions.

The company said it will temporarily idle six of its 12 lines at its cell manufacturing plant and 20 percent of its panel manufacturing in the Philippines to reduce inventory, lower operational costs and improve efficiency.

Sunpower will also reduce its workforce by about 900 employees, mainly in the Philippines.

The San Jose, California-based company expects to record a restructuring charge of between $10 million and $17 million, most of which will be in the fourth quarter. More than 90 percent of these charges would be cash.

Solar panel makers’ profits have been hit by the steep decline in prices for the panels that turn sunlight into electricity because of a glut of supply and declining government subsidies for renewable energy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.