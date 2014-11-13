FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunPower forecasts lower-than-estimated 2015 profit; shares fall
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 13, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

SunPower forecasts lower-than-estimated 2015 profit; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, the second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States, forecast a much lower-than-estimated 2015 profit, sending its shares down 11 percent.

The company expects to earn between $1.10 and $1.50 per share, excluding items, for the next year.

Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of $1.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were down 8 percent at $26.83 in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.