LOS ANGELES, July 31 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, which makes solar panels and builds power plants with them, on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit, after a year-ago loss, helped by strong demand for its solar panels in utility, commercial and residential projects.

The second-quarter net profit was $19.6 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $84.2 million, or 71 cents per share, a year ago.

SunPower is majority-owned by French energy company Total SA .