July 28 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker SunPower Corp reported a 54 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower revenue from its power plant business.

The company’s net profit fell to $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28 from $14.1 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 25 percent to $381 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)